Noel totaled one point (0-1 FG, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's win over the Raptors.

The 27-year-old hasn't been shooting much over the month of April, averaging just 3.4 field-goal attempts in 12 games. Despite the low shooting volume, Noel is providing fantasy managers with elite blocks along with decent rebounds and steals. The Knicks are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference thanks in large part due to the seventh-year center's elite defensive play.