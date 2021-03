Noel posted eight points (4-7 FG), 11 rebounds, four blocks and two steals in Monday's loss to the Heat.

Back in the starting lineup with Mitchell Robinson (foot) out, Noel made a statement with one of his better all-around games of the season. Over the last two contests alone, Noel has racked up 14 points, 22 rebounds, two assists, seven blocks and four steals in 61 minutes.