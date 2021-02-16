Noel had six points (3-3 FG), four rebounds, two assists, two steals and three blocks in Monday's win over Atlanta.

Starting his second game in place of Mitchell Robinson (hand), Noel provided fantasy managers with exactly the type of production they hoped for when they scrambled to claim him off waivers over the weekend. Noel is never going to be a high-volume scorer, and he's only an average rebounder, but he's an elite source of blocks who also racks up steals at a strong rate for a big man. Dating back to Feb. 1, Noel has at least two blocks in six consecutive games.