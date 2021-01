Noel had two points (1-2 FG), four rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 108-94 loss to the Jazz.

Noel has not scored above six points in any of his games as a Knick so far, but he is making up for that with solid value on defense. He's forced over two turnovers in nearly half of his matchups this season, all from the bench. Noel is averaging 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks across 16.2 minutes in 17 games.