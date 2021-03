Noel had 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and a block in Sunday's loss to the Knicks.

Noel saw 36 minutes of action in the overtime defeat, outpacing Mitchell Robinson (17 minutes), who made his return from a 15-game injury absence. Noel is likely to remain the starter while Robinson works his way back up to speed, but coach Tom Thibodeau said Sunday that Robinson will eventually reclaim the starting spot.