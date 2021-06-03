Noel closed with just two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one block in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 103-89 loss to the Hawks.

Playing on a minutes restriction, Noel failed to have any sort of tangible impact in what was a disappointing end to the season for the Knicks. He picked up his ankle injury during Game 1 of the series and never really looked right despite suiting up in all five games. Looking ahead to next season, it is hard to see Noel carving out a sizeable role, meaning he will likely remain a defensive streaming specialist once again.