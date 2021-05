Noel (ankle) is expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Noel departed Sunday's win over Houston with a sprained ankle and was subsequently held out of Monday's win over Memphis. He was listed as questionable on the Knicks' latest injury report, but it looks like he's trending more toward probable as the 9:00 PM ET tip approaches. Assuming Noel is ultimately cleared, he'll step back in at center, sending Taj Gibson back to the bench.