Noel is only averaging 13.3 minutes per game over his last four appearances.

The big man missed two games in early January due to an ankle problem but hasn't been able to post solid numbers since then, averaging 1.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game over his last four contests. He is yet to play 20 or more minutes in a single game this season, and it seems he'd need an injury to Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle or Taj Gibson to have a shot at a bigger role moving forward. Right now, his contributions aren't enough to make him valuable not even in the deepest formats.