Noel posted nine points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, four blocks, an assist and a steal across 28 minutes in Sunday's win over the Raptors.

Noel was the only starter for the Knicks that didn't score in double figures, but he made up for that with a strong defensive performance that included four blocks and a season-high 13 rebounds. Noel has also registered two or more blocks in five games in a row. He hasn't scored in double digits in 10 straight appearances, but he's providing value through other stats of late.