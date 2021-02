Noel generated 10 points (2-4 FG, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and two blocked shots across 29 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Noel has emerged as the primary beneficiary of Mitchell Robinson's (hand) absence. Taj Gibson and Obi Toppin have failed to make any headway in the injury scenario, so Noel remains an excellent value as the team's starting center.