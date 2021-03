Noel was held scoreless (0-0 FG) with five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one rebound in Monday night's loss to Brooklyn.

Noel wasn't in foul trouble and played only 20 minutes, as the Knicks rolled with Taj Gibson (24 minutes) at the five for much of the second half. He extended his streak of consecutive games with a block to 10, but Noel did not attempt a single field goal and was held scoreless for the first time since Jan. 22.