Noel will start Wednesday's Game 2 against the Hawks, Ian Begley of SNY reports.

Noel picked up a sprained right ankle during the second half of Sunday's Game 1, but he's made progress over the last two days and will be in the starting five at his usual center spot. There's a good chance the veteran won't be at 100 percent, however, so he makes for a riskier-than-normal play in DFS contests.