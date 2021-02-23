Noel (ankle) will start Tuesday's game against the Warriors.
The 26-year-old was considered probable with a sore left ankle, so it's not much of a surprise he's available Tuesday. Noel is averaging 8.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 29.5 minutes over four games since taking over the starting role at center.
