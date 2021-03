Noel had eight points (4-5 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks in Sunday's win over Detroit.

Noel scored exactly eight points for the fourth straight game, and he tied his season high in rebounds, while adding multiple blocks for a fifth consecutive contest. Over his last five games, Noel is averaging 8.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 31.4 minutes.