Noel had six points (3-7 FG), 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals across 31 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Bucks.

Noel was one of four Knicks players that logged 30-plus minutes in this game, though that wasn't by design -- the veteran big man had to step up following Mitchell Robinson's gruesome foot injury that will keep him sidelined for an undisclosed -- yet likely extended -- period of time. This probably means Noel will either return to the starting lineup or will see a bigger role off the bench going forward, and that should translate into better fantasy numbers across the board on a short-term and possibly mid-term basis.