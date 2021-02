Noel put up six points (3-7 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Magic.

While Noel failed to block a shot for the first time in seven games, dating back to Jan. 24, he did manage to grab a season-high six offensive rebounds. Noel has now seen at least 27 minutes and collected a steal in three straight games since joining the starting lineup for the injured Mitchell Robinson (hand).