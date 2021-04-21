Noel posted four points (2-2 FG), 11 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's win over the Hornets.

The 27-year-old has now grabbed 10-plus rebounds in 11 games and has at least one block in all but six of his 52 games this season. Before Tuesday's game, Noel was averaging 6.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 28 games as the starter. The seventh-year center should continue being an elite source of blocks along with a decent source of points and rebounds for fantasy managers the rest of the way.