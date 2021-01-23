Noel missed his only field-goal attempt and both free-throw tries in Friday's loss to the Kings, though he did contribute seven rebounds over 19 minutes.

Noel put together a solid stat line Thursday against the Warriors with 11 boards and four blocked shots, but he did next to nothing aside from crashing the boards Friday. The veteran center has yet to score in double digits this season and has grabbed five or fewer rebounds 10 times in 15 games, making him little more than a shot-blocking specialist in the fantasy realm.