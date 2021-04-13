Noel posted six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's win over the Lakers.

The 27-year-old now has 18 total blocks over his last six games. Noel doesn't provide much in the scoring department, but his knack for hauling rebounds and collecting defensive stats keeps him relevant in fantasy. The seventh-year center should continue playing between 20-30 minutes the rest of the way on a Knicks team clinging onto the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.