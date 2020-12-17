Noel (knee) will probably be out for Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

After playing in the team's first two preseason games, Noel will likely end up missing the final two due to left knee soreness. In the preseason, he averaged 6.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 22.9 minutes. He also started both contests he was available for. Assuming Noel is healthy by Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers, it seems likely he'll enter the season as the starter over Mitchell Robinson.