Noel (ankle) is again available off the bench in Game 4 against the Hawks on Sunday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Noel continues to deal with an ankle injury which will likely keep his workload similar to the 22 minutes he received in Friday's Game 3 loss. In Game 3, the center excelled in his bench role, posting 12 points (1-2 FG, 10-12 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and three steals.