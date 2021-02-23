Noel (ankle) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors.

The left ankle soreness is apparently a new issue for Noel, but it still looks like he'll be good to go for Tuesday's game. The 26-year-old center is averaging 7.0 points on 62.1 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game across his last six outings.

