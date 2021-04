Noel had seven points (2-4 FG, 3-4 FT), six rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 loss to the Celtics.

Noel is firmly locked in as the starting center for the Knicks but unfortunately, that is not translating to a ton of fantasy value. On the surface, he can be viewed as a must-roster player; however, his limited skillset makes him more of a defensive streaming option.