Noel (ankle) is on track to play in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Hawks, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

Noel tweaked his ankle during Sunday's Game 1 and remains questionable on the injury report, though it sounds like he's trending more toward probable. Coach Tom Thibodeau told the media pregame that Noel will warm up, and as long as he doesn't suffer a setback, he should be in the starting lineup.