Noel (knee) is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

As expected, Noel will miss Friday's action due to left knee soreness. In the preseason, he averaged 6.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 22.9 minutes. He also started both contests he was available for. Assuming Noel is healthy by Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers, it seems likely he'll enter the season as the starter over Mitchell Robinson.