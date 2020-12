Noel racked up 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, an assist, two blocks and a steal in 25 minutes of action during the Knicks' 90-84 victory against the Pistons on Friday.

Noel and incumbent Mitchell Robinson (22 minutes) had similar playing time, but it was Noel who drew the start -- something that may be symbolic of a season-long trend. Noel recorded a team-high plus-11 in the box score and might be worthy of a late-round flier in deeper leagues.