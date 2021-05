Noel (ankle) is expected to play Friday against the Hawks, as long as there are no issues during warmups, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Noel's ankle held up for the Knicks' morning shootaround, and assuming everything goes well during warmups, the center will play Friday in Game 3. In Games 1 and 2, Noel struggled, averaging 4.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. If Noel's ankle forces him to sit out, expect Taj Gibson to start in his place.