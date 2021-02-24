Noel is probable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to a sore left ankle.
Noel played 24 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Warriors, posting eight points, five rebounds, three blocks and one steal. However, he picked up an ankle injury along that way. That said, we should still expect Noel to take the court.
