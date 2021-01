Noel (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder, Ian Begley of SNY reports.

He missed the last two games with a sprained left ankle, but there's hope that Noel will be able to return to active status Friday night. Playing behind Mitchell Robinson, Noel has averaged 3.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 14.8 minutes per game this season.