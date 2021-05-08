Noel had five points (2-2 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and an assist before fouling out in 22 minutes Friday night against Phoenix.

After missing Monday's game against Memphis with a sprained ankle, Noel made his return Wednesday at Denver and posted six blocks and two steals in 30 minutes of action. He wasn't nearly as effective Friday, as he finished a team-worst minus-29 while Deandre Ayton went for 26 points and 15 boards on the other side. Noel will look to bounce back when the Knicks take on the Clippers in Los Angeles on Sunday.