Noel (groin) totaled eight points (4-6 FG), seven rebounds and five blocks across 28 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 110-102 loss to the Bulls.

Back in action after a one-game absence due to the groin injury, Noel saw more playing time than starting center Mitchell Robinson, as head coach Tom Thibodeau elected to ride the second unit more heavily after the starters put the team in an early hole. With Robinson's production waning of late, Noel has begun to absorb more minutes, topping 20 in three of his last four outings. For now, Noel is best viewed as a streaming option for blocks, but he'll gain more relevance in 12-team leagues if the center position turns into a true timeshare between the two players at some point.