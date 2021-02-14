Noel supplied 10 points (5-6 FG), six rebounds, two blocks and a steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's win over the Rockets.

Noel got the start in place of Mitchell Robinson (hand) and left his mark on both ends of the court, pacing the Knicks in blocks while also posting his first double-digit scoring game of the current campaign. Noel also cracked the 30-minute mark for the first time this season, and these two signs bode well for him when it comes to his chances of earning the starting center role as long as Robinson remains sidelined.