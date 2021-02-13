Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said Saturday that Noel would absorb some of the available minutes at center with Mitchell Robinson (hand) expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Noel has served as the primary backup this season to Robinson, who was diagnosed with a fractured hand after exiting late in the first half of Friday's win over the Wizards with the injury. With Robinson set to undergo surgery next week that will likely sideline him until late March, Noel should be the top candidate to enter the starting lineup. Thibodeau also mentioned Taj Gibson, Julius Randle and Obi Toppin as candidates to help fill the void at center, but even if he gets just five extra minutes sans Robinson, Noel would be worthy of rostering in 12-team and perhaps even 10-team leagues. Through 22 appearances this season, Noel has averaged 3.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 0.9 steals in 17.5 minutes per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.