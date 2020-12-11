Noel is starting in Friday's preseason opener against the Pistons, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

It seemed likely Mitchell Robinson would snag the starting job this season, but it appears Noel may end up making the opening tip every night. If Noel starts and sees minutes in the mid-to-upper-20s, he should have fantasy relevance in standard leagues. When seeing at least 20 minutes last season, Noel averaged 10.1 points on 72.4 percent shooting, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.1 assists.