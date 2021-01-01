Noel has come off the bench in all five of the Knicks' games to begin the season, but he's still averaging 1.4 blocks per game.

Noel has long been one of the league's best per-minute blocks and steals accumulators, and that's been the case again this season. Despite seeing just 14.4 minutes per game, Noel is averaging nearly a block-and-a-half, while adding 0.8 steals. Tom Thibodeau appears to have settled on Mitchell Robinson as the full-time starter at center, but Noel would have some value if Robinson misses time at any point.