Noel scored eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT) and contributed five rebounds, three blocks and one steal in the Knicks' 114-106 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

Despite popping up on the pregame injury report due to an ankle injury, Noel was able to start the game and have a solid two-way performance. Noel has now started at center each of the last five games for New York and has blocked an average of two shots over that stretch. In the five games that Noel has started this season, the Knicks are 3-2 and he has averaged 8.0 points and 6.6 rebounds.