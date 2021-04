Noel recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks, four steals and three assists in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 113-94 win over the Bulls.

Wednesday was one of Noel's best performances of the season, as he was doing a bit of everything on the court. Noel's defensive effort was especially impressive. He now claims the only five-block, four-steal performance of any player this season. There have been just 31 such performances since the start of the 2010-11 season.