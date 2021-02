Noel finished with eight points (4-5 FG), seven rebounds and two blocks in Thursday's win over the Kings.

An ankle injury made Noel a game-time call, but he was ultimately cleared to play and saw his regular workload (23 minutes) as the Knicks scored a season-high 140 points and cruised to a double-digit victory. Since taking over for Mitchell Robinson (hand) as the starter, Noel is averaging 8.0 points, 6.7 boards and 2.0 blocks in 27.5 minutes.