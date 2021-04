Noel scored six points (3-4 FG, 0-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 22 minutes in Monday's loss to the Nets.

Noel continues to show a limited offensive profile, as he's failed to surpass six points in six of his last seven contests. However, in that same span, he's averaged 2.4 blocks and 1.1 steals. While he is a poor free-throw shooter, Noel rarely makes it to the line, which allows him to remain a strong streamer for defensive stats.