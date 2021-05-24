The Knicks expect Noel will be available to play in Wednesday's Game 2 matchup with the Hawks after he tweaked his right ankle late in Sunday's 107-105 loss in Game 1, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Noel didn't check back into the contest after exiting with just over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, finishing the contest with six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal. Taj Gibson ended up closing the contest as the Knicks' center, but Noel looks like he'll be ready to handle a larger portion of the minutes load at the position in Game 2. Noel should benefit from having two full days of rest before the rematch with Atlanta.