Noel will sign a one-year, $5 million deal with the Knicks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After a two-year stint in OKC, Noel will join the Knicks on a one-year pact. Last season, the center averaged 7.4 points on 68.4 percent shooting, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 18.5 minutes. With the Knicks, it's possible he garners a similar workload behind projected starter Mitchell Robinson. In deeper fantasy formats, Noel could have some value given his defensive ability and good percentages.