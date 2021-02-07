The Knicks list Noel (knee) as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Heat, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Noel was sidelined for the front end of the back-to-back set in Saturday's win over the Trail Blazers while managing the sore left knee. The Knicks' decision to list him as questionable a day later implies that his injury isn't overly serious, but Noel may still be forced to miss a second straight game. If Noel can't go, Taj Gibson would work as the top backup to starting center Mitchell Robinson.