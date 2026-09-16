Jourdain agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks on Tuesday.

After playing for the Knicks' G League affiliate in 2025-26 and suiting up for the Knicks in the Las Vegas Summer League this offseason, Jourdain is set to compete for a spot on New York's regular-season roster. Over 46 games with the Westchester Knicks in 2025-26, he averaged 8.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.4 combined steals-plus-blocks across 23.1 minutes per contest. It's worth noting the Knicks own Jourdain's G League rights, so he could be waived before training camp begins.