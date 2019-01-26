Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Another double-double in loss
Vonleh finished with 22 points (9-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 32 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Nets on Friday.
Vonleh stepped up as the Knicks' go-to man in the front court with Luke Kornet (ankle) and Enes Kanter (coach's decision) out on Friday, securing his second double-double in his last three games. Since Jan. 1, Vonleh is averaging 9.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in 24.9 minutes, but those averages should increase with Kornet likely to miss at least two weeks.
