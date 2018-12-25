Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Another double-double Tuesday
Vonleh finished with 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 109-95 loss to the Bucks.
Vonleh dropped his second straight double-double Tuesday, continuing to put up value in most formats. He has now recorded double-digit rebounds in five of his past six games and appears to be locked in for decent playing time no matter the result. He is still floating around on some waiver wires and is certainly worth a look if you need some boards with occasional points and blocks. Do keep in mind, however, he is not the most efficient scorer and can hurt your field-goal percentage.
