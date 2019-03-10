Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Available Sunday

Vonleh (hip) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Timberwolves, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Vonleh was held out of Saturday's contest due to a hip injury, but he'll return to action in Minnesota. He's averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists over his previous six contests and should rejoin the first unit.

More News
Our Latest Stories