Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Coming off bench Friday
Vonleh will come off the bench Friday against the Spurs, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Lance Thomas will draw the start Friday. In 11 previous games off the bench, Vonleh is averaging 6.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.0 minutes.
