Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Coming off bench

Vonleh will be coming in off the bench in Friday's game at New Orleans, Mike Vorkunov of The Athleticreports.

Allonzo Trier will be getting the starting nod over Vonleh in Friday's contest and as a result, may decrease Vonleh's overall minutes. Teammate Kevin Knox will be starting at the power forward position with Trier moving into the starting small forward spot. Vonleh is currently averaging 22.1 minutes per game.