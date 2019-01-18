Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-double in 25 minutes

Vonleh submitted 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist across 25 minutes Thursday in the Knicks' 101-100 loss to the Wizards in London.

While this was a quality performance for Vonleh, it was still frustrating for fantasy managers that the big man's playing time was capped in a game in which he avoided foul trouble entirely. Vonleh has now played 25 minutes or fewer in five of the Knicks' six contests, which has put a crimp on his overall production. New York returned Mitchell Robinson (groin) to the frontcourt rotation Thursday and will likely get Enes Kanter (personal/illness) back from a three-game absence Monday against the Thunder, which will further hinder Vonleh's chances of regaining minutes.