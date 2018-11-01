Knicks' Noah Vonleh: Double-double in loss to Pacers

Vonleh scored 14 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Pacers.

It was an impressive all-around performance from the 23-year-old, who recorded his second double-double of the season and first since moving into the starting five. Vonleh is playing for his fourth organization in five years after being the ninth overall pick in 2014, and this could be his last chance to prove he's not a bust, but his window for establishing himself as even a minor part of the Knicks' future will end as soon as Kristaps Porzingis (knee) returns to action.